Doncaster man in court charged with rape, burglary and ABH on a police officer

Thomas Andrew, aged 21, of Peakstone Close in Balby has been charged with three counts of rape, assault with intent to commit a sexual offence and burglary.

He is also accused of actual bodily harm on a police officer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scene of the crime in Sheffield

Andrew is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today.

We will bring you an update on this once he has appeared.