Doncaster man in court charged with rape, burglary and ABH on a police officer

A Doncaster man is due in court today, Monday February 28, after being charged with raping a woman in Sheffield.

By Stephanie Bateman
Monday, 28th February 2022, 12:22 pm

Thomas Andrew, aged 21, of Peakstone Close in Balby has been charged with three counts of rape, assault with intent to commit a sexual offence and burglary.

He is also accused of actual bodily harm on a police officer.

The scene of the crime in Sheffield

Andrew is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today.

We will bring you an update on this once he has appeared.

