Firefighters called out to two fires in Doncaster which are believed to have been started deliberately

Firefighters from Edlington and Doncaster were called to Raby Road in Wheatley, at 9.30am on Saturday.

Upon arrival they found a detached shed well alight.

This was dealt with by 11.12am.

There were two incidents over the weekend

Firefighters from Edlington were called to Doncaster Road, Conisbrough, at 10.35pm last night (Sunday).

They found a pile of fly tibbed rubbish that had been left on a path. This was dealt with by 10.54pm.