Firefighters called out to two fires in Doncaster which are believed to have been started deliberately

Firefighters from Doncaster were called out to two fires over the weekend, both of which are believed to have been started deliberately
Monday, 28th February 2022, 11:48 am
Firefighters from Edlington and Doncaster were called to Raby Road in Wheatley, at 9.30am on Saturday.
Upon arrival they found a detached shed well alight.
This was dealt with by 11.12am.
Firefighters from Edlington were called to Doncaster Road, Conisbrough, at 10.35pm last night (Sunday).
They found a pile of fly tibbed rubbish that had been left on a path. This was dealt with by 10.54pm.