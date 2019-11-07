Doncaster drivers told to stay at home and not travel as floods crisis spreads

Doncaster Council has issued the warning as rain continues to fall across the region and the River Don continues to rise.

Flooding has been reported on roads all over Doncaster and train and bus services have been badly hit.

Flooding in Bentley. (Photo: Amber Batch).

Now the authority has warned against all but essential travel.

A spokesman said: “There are number of flood warnings in place across South Yorkshire, including Doncaster, with rain predicted to continue until the early hours.

“We are working closely with our colleagues and partners and have officers out across the borough supporting residents and protecting properties.

“For safety reasons and to help us contain surface water we ask that residents do not attempt to drive through flood water and temporary road closures.