Number of Doncaster flood alerts doubles as River Don continues to rise

There are now four alerts issued by the Environment Agency as flooding continues to cause problems across South Yorkshire.

The River Don has broken its banks in a number of places and settlements along the river are being advised to be aware of potential dangers.

Flood alerts are in place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At this moment, no severe flood warnings are in place.

The affected areas on flood alert are

Lower River Don catchment

Middle River Don

River Dearne catchment

River Went catchment