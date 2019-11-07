Number of Doncaster flood alerts doubles as River Don continues to rise
The number of flood alerts in Doncaster has doubled as local river levels continue to rise due to torrential rain.
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 5:53 pm
Updated
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 5:53 pm
There are now four alerts issued by the Environment Agency as flooding continues to cause problems across South Yorkshire.
The River Don has broken its banks in a number of places and settlements along the river are being advised to be aware of potential dangers.
At this moment, no severe flood warnings are in place.
The affected areas on flood alert are
Lower River Don catchment
Middle River Don
River Dearne catchment
River Went catchment
Full details and areas affected can be found HERE