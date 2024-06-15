Doncaster Council launches survey asking for views on controversial blue bin recycling scheme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

City of Doncaster Council has launched a survey so residents can have their say on the controversial blue bin recycling scheme.

The authority rolled out a new system earlier this year – with workers refusing to empty some bins and those containing the wrong sort of recycling being tagged, leading to upset and anger from resident, including one who emptied all his rubbish on the roadside in protest.

Now authority chiefs have unveiled a survey where people can have their say.

A City of Doncaster council spokesperson said: “Want to make your voice heard when it comes to bin collections?

Doncaster Council wants feedback on its bin collections.

“Over the past few months we’ve been reminding people what goes in what bin when it comes to recycling in Doncaster.

"We’ve received lots of comments on our processes and the way we collect your recycling at the kerbside.

“We’d like to know more about what you think of the waste and recycling service provided in Doncaster and whether or not you would welcome any changes to the way we collect recyclable materials from you.

“Please take our short survey and your feedback will help us when designing the way we collect your waste in the future.”

You can fill in the survey HERE

Earlier this week, one furious Doncaster resident dumped his recycling outside his house in a protest at council recycling rules – after workers refused to empty his blue bin because it contained a grape punnet.

Fuming Matthew Pyke scattered the contents of his bin on a verge outside his home in Tickhill and ordered City of Doncaster Council to remove his blue bin, saying he will no longer be recycling because of the authority’s recent change in rules in what it will and won’t take away.

Earlier this year, Doncaster Council came under fire for the new scheme which saw blue bins going unemptied and tagged with labels notifying householders what was acceptable for recycling.

The authority even released a video showing exactly what can and can’t go in blue bins after the row.

The controversial scheme even attracted the attention of the TV news GB News channel who dubbed the council as “the bin stasi” in a reference to the East German secret police of the Cold War era.

An authority spokesman said: “Putting the right thing in the right bin can help increase recycling rates across Doncaster.

“So far, by taking a moment to find out what goes in the blue bin, residents have helped to reduce contamination, which is when non-accepted materials are put in the blue bin and rejected.

“This is costly to sort and is why our bin crews will ‘tag’ bins that do not contain the correct materials.”

Doncaster Council blue bins accept:

Paper and cardboard

Tins, cans and foil

Empty aerosols

Plastic bottes and lids

“Despite what it may say on the label, plastic pots, tubs, and trays are typically a low-grade plastic and harder to recycle, so please put them in your black bin as well.

“Other items such as glass bottles belong in your green box.