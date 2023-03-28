Doncaster Council gives sneak peek of £5 million Corn Exchange upgrade as works continue

The building closed its doors last autumn for an ‘arts and culture’ revamp, which will see it repurposed with a variety of differerent stalls and arts spaces when it eventually re-opens.

Sharing photos of the building work at the authority’s Facbeook page HERE a City of Doncaster Council spokesman said: “Here’s a bird’s eye view of the refurbishments taking place at Doncaster’s iconic and historic Corn Exchange, including a glimpse of the repaired stonework and windows plus the work taking place inside.

“The striking 19th Century building is being restored to its former glory in a multi-million pound makeover, following a successful funding bid to the Levelling Up Fund.

Doncaster Corn Exchange is undergoing a £5 million upgrade.

“It will continue to be home to a variety of trading units, creative spaces, studios for artists, makers businesses and pop-up traders, supporting a wide range of business with customers able to browse, watch artisans at work and make purchases directly from skilled makers.

Traders within the Grade II listed building have been moved while the works take place.

All the traders who were in there are now in Goose Hill (next to Fish Market) or the International Food Hall.

Last year, it was announced that £5 million was to be spent by Doncaster Council on an ‘increased arts and culture offer’ at the Corn Exchange which dates from 1870.

Another part of the money will be spent on renovating 70 shop fronts through on Scot Lane and Goose Hill with the aim of creating ‘a coherent and attractive landscape in the market area’.

Built in the Victorian era, it was designed to be a concert hall as well as a market building and Elgar conducted the London Symphony Orchestra there in 1909.

Sir Winston Churchill also made a speech at the building which was totally redeveloped following a devastating fire in January 1994.

An extensive restoration project, revealed a medieval cemetery and some Roman pottery and the building was eventually reopened in 1997.