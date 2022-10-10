Doncaster's historic Corn Exchange closes down for £5m 'arts and culture' revamp

Traders within the Grade II listed building have been moved while the works take place.

A spokesman for Doncaster Markets said: “A reminder that the Corn Exchange has closed for refurbishment and that all the traders who were in there are now in Goose Hill (next to Fish Market) or the International Food Hall.”

Earlier this year, it was announced that £5 million was to be spent by Doncaster Council on an ‘increased arts and culture offer’ at the Corn Exchange which dates from 1870.

Doncaster's historic Corn Exchange has closed down for refurbishment.

Another part of the money will be spent on renovating 70 shop fronts through a grant scheme on Scot Lane and Goose Hill with the aim of creating ‘a coherent and attractive landscape in the market area’.

Below is a list of traders and information on where they've moved to.

MOVED TO GOOSE HILL

Cutz hairdressers

HTM pet food and accessories

Retro G Couture and Andy's Art

Danileila's Flowers & Gifts ~ Silk Wedding Flowers

Toys U Ad

The Furniture Rejuvenator

Adam's Workwear

Queen Bee's Melts

Gary's Shoe Repair

MOVED TO FOOD HALL

Cozy Bean Cafe

William Sculthorpe Art

Which Craft

In 2016, the building was given a £1 million overhaul with repairs to the roof.

Built in the Victorian era at the heart of the market area, it was designed to be a concert hall as well as a market building and Elgar conducted the London Symphony Orchestra there in 1909.

Sir Winston Churchill also made a speech at the building which was totally redeveloped following a devastating fire in January 1994.

An extensive restoration project, revealed a mediaeval cemetery and some Roman pottery and the building was eventually reopened in 1997.

The renovation of the Corn Exchange comes after the recent restoration of the historic Wool Market.