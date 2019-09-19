Doncaster Council blasts thieves after manhole covers are stolen across town
Doncaster Council has blasted thieves for stealing a number of £400 manhole covers across the town.
By Darren Burke
Thursday, 19th September 2019, 13:12 pm
The authority has revealed that a number of covers have been stolen in the Stainforth area – and blasted the thefts as ‘incredibly dangerous.’
Talking about the thefts on Twitter, a spokesman said: “We can’t quite believe this.
“Our team were called out recently to find that these manhole covers had been taken. We’re not entirely sure why as they have absolutely no value, but we do know that taking them is incredibly dangerous for residents and pricey for us to make safe.
“The total cost for each one is roughly £400 including staff time and materials.”
