Doncaster Asda worker, 19, is always happy to help regular elderly customer with her shopping

As well as picking up her groceries – chatting to her as they go round the store – Brad also helps her through the checkout and packs her shopping before placing it neatly on her scooter and making sure she gets off safely.

He's been rewarded for his kindness and nominated for an Asda customer service award after the lady, who's in her 70s, stopped our store manager Justin McCrae to tell him what a Godsend Brad is to her.

Brad has worked at the store for 18 months and says helping people is second nature to him.

Brad Scollard awarded for his kindness

He said: "I always help people who are struggling. That's the way I was brought up; it's just the way I am.

"The lady comes in on her mobility scooter and I just go around the store with her and pick the groceries for her as she struggles as some of the items are too high for her to reach.

"She doesn't have a list as such – it's all in her head.

“It's usually just a small shop she does when she comes in.

"We have a chat when we are going round – just general stuff – and I always ask her how she is. She's a lovely lady."

Justin says the whole store is proud of Brad: "He is one of the reasons she visits our store so often.

"She is so grateful for what he does that she went out of her way to tell me that. She said he makes her shopping experience more pleasurable.

"Every time she comes in Brad stops what he's doing and goes out of his way to help her.

"She struggles with her mobility and has poor vision so he guides her round the store and they have a friendly chat. They have a bit of a rapport going.

"Brad is a great colleague to have in the shop as he can do anything. He is a big character with a big personality and very popular with the customers. He lives in the village and knows a lot of people.”