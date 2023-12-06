Dog walker's fury as pet eats human poo in Doncaster field used as truckers' toilet

A disgusted dog walker has blasted lorry drivers using a Doncaster field as a toilet – after his pet ate human poo from wasteland littered with excrement.

The furious pet owner has taken aim at the “repulsive, vile and disgusting” drivers who have been using fields at the side of warehouses in Armthorpe as a toilet – and has urged them to stop.

The dog walker said that an area alongside Yorskhire Way is littered with human faeces, used toilet roll and wipes.

They said: “The sheer amount of human faeces that can be seen, smelt, stepped in, down the side of the road opposite Next and all over the land on the other side of the monstrous wall is disgusting.

An upset Doncaster dog walker says lorry drivers are using a field in Doncaster as a toilet.

"Before you ask 'how do you know it's human?', well that would be the endless streams of sh**** toilet roll, wipes and piles of rubbish also dumped by the lorry drivers.

"It's very clear that the drivers are jumping out of their cabs, cr****** everywhere – and I mean everywhere - then throwing their dirty toilet roll onto the floor or into the bushes.

"Recently, when walking my dog I had the added horror of not only having to dodge it, but having my dog plough through it - then eat it.

"Now, dogs will be dogs, they eat horse manure and sometimes roll in fox poo - it's not nice but we're out in nature - we accept that.

"But to be quite frank, I don't expect to have to tentatively keep my dog on a lead in an open area for fear of some vile disgusting human having cr***** everywhere.

"It's clearly not just one driver either - it has become the regular toilet for many.

"As a dog owner, we would be fined up to £1,000 for not picking up our dog’s poo, and 99% of the time in this area, people do.

"Yet these vile humans think it's OK to mess everywhere without a care for who might walk through it. It's vile.”

“Those who are responsible clearly don't find this nearly as repulsive or socially unacceptable as the rest of us.”

“It just maddens me that this is yet another area we can no longer walk, get out in the fresh air and enjoy what countryside we have left down here.”

“I don't know who owns the land or where these lorry drivers are visiting - or who would be responsible for reprimanding them, putting up signage or even cameras to stop this - or just give them access to a toilet.”

It is not the first time Doncaster residents have complained about lorry drivers depositing human waste in laybys in and around the city.

Earlier this year, another dog walker blasted drivers dumping bottles of urine.

Carl Smith said he had discovered hundreds of bottles of pee while out on daily walks with his dog, dumped in lay-bys and hedgerows – and on one occasion saw a lorry driver urinating out of his cab window.