"It's taking the p***": Fury over truckers' urine bottles dumped across Doncaster

Carl Smith says he has discovered hundreds of bottles of urine while out on daily walks with his dog, dumped in lay-bys and hedgerows – and on one occasion saw a lorry driver peeing out of his cab window.

He fumed: “It is quite literally taking the p***. These disgusting, dirty bottles are dumped all over the place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I find them all the time when I am out and about in Doncaster. I’m no prude by any means, but it is absolutely filthy.”

Mr Smith says bottles of urine are being dumped all over Doncaster.

The bottles - often discarded water containers or fizzy drink bottles – are often used by long distance lorry drivers to relieve themselves – with the urine filled vessel then thrown out of a cab window and dumped on the roadside.

The bottles are often referred to as “Truckers Tizer” – because the colour of the liquid inside resembles the shade of the soft drink Tizer.

Mr Smith added: “I totally understand that people have a need to pee, but why don’t they just pull up and nip behind a tree?

”I don’t have an issue with that at all, nature calls for us all at some time or another.

"I don’t understand why you’d pee into a bottle first. Surely that’s more difficult to get the aim right and you would risk getting the urine all over yourself?”

One one occasion, Mr Smith says he saw a lorry driver peeing directly out of his cab window in a lay by near his home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was absolutely bold as brass about it,” he said. “He was kneeling on the passenger side seat, with his penis in his hand, merrily just peeing onto the grass below before zipping up and driving off.

"I just stood there dumbfounded as to what I was seeing.”

"I just think it is absolutely disgusting and there’s just no need.