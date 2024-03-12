Dog put down after man and his pet are savaged in Doncaster street

A dog which savaged a man and his pet in a Doncaster street has been put to sleep following the attack, police have said.
By Darren Burke
Published 12th Mar 2024, 15:50 GMT
Police were called at 6.20pm on Sunday following reports of a dog attack in The Avenue in the Askern area of Doncaster.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “It is reported that a large bull type breed dog was loose and had bitten a member of the public and his small dog.

“Officers attended the scene and located the victim who had suffered minor injuries, with his dog having received several puncture wounds, including one to its neck.

Police destroyed a "large bull type breed dog" after a man and his pet were attacked in Doncaster.

“The owner of the loose dog was located and signed his dog over to police.

"After assessment it was deemed that the dog was not suitable for rehoming and was put to sleep.”

The incident is the latest in a series of savage dog attacks in Doncaster in recent months and comes after a mum was also savaged by a dog in Askern.

