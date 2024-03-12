Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police were called at 6.20pm on Sunday following reports of a dog attack in The Avenue in the Askern area of Doncaster.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “It is reported that a large bull type breed dog was loose and had bitten a member of the public and his small dog.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Officers attended the scene and located the victim who had suffered minor injuries, with his dog having received several puncture wounds, including one to its neck.

Police destroyed a "large bull type breed dog" after a man and his pet were attacked in Doncaster.

“The owner of the loose dog was located and signed his dog over to police.