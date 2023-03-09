Disabled woman stung with £100 fine after 13-minute visit to new Doncaster food store

But they were stunned when a £100 parking fine dropped through their door a few days later.

The Free Press understands that other drivers have also been hit with fines at the new store on Sandringham Road and Zetland Road.

The couple were stung with a £100 fine at the new Heron Foods store in Intake.

She said: “It is disgusting. We only went to have a look and get some bits.

"We only parked for 13 minutes. We parked just outside the shop because I am disabled.

"It’s not clear at all where you can and can’t park at all.”

She said she was told that at least twenty drivers have been fined so far.

The Free Press understands that shoppers are encouraged to park in a special car park at the rear of the former pub.

After the pair’s visit on February 26, they received the fine a few days later on March 7.

She said: “We went to the store and the manager told me that it is free round the back of the building, but there are no disabled spots.

"I felt really sorry for the manager as she said she had had some irate people go in to ask her about it.”

The fine was issued by a firm called Have A Nice Car Park Limited, which according to its website is "a family run business offering hassle-free bespoke parking solutions for private land owners and established operators. ​

It adds: “Tailored to individual needs,with all the latest technology and services to make sure we get you the best results from your car park.”

“We provide a complete solution, including preparing land, acquiring planning permission, site installation and maintance, cash collection, machine servicing. Security and parking enforcement. ​ We have experience in the car parking industry and believe in a fair and ethical approach, meeting the needs of our clients and members of the public.”