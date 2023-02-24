Frozen food store opens its doors inside landmark former Doncaster pub

Heron Foods has opened the outlet inside the former Lonsdale pub in Sandringham Road, Intake.

The pub closed its doors six years ago after brewery chain Greene King said the huge venue was ‘no longer fitting’ with its core estate.

The landmark venue at the junction of Zetland Road was a favourite with racegoers with drinkers gathering at the pub before and after meetings at nearby Doncaster Racecourse.

The Lonsdale has become a Heron Foods store.

Greene King closed the pub in December 2017, saying: “After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision that the Lonsdale pub no longer fits within our core estate.

It closure followed a number of Intake pubs in recent years including The Benbow and the Westminster Social Club.

