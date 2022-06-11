Cyclist taken to hospital after serious road collision shuts key Doncaster route

Police were called shortly after 11.30am this morning to reports that a bicycle and a car had collided on Great North Road in Woodlands.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers attended and it was found that a white Kia Sportage and a bicycle had collided.
"One man, aged 33, who was riding the bicycle, was taken hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life changing or life threatening at this time.
“Great North Road was closed between Woodlands Road and Doncaster Lane while officers carried out their enquiries, and reopened shortly before 5.00pm.
Drivers were told to stay away from the scene while investigations took place.
Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information which may assist police is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 418 of 11 June.