Cyclist taken to hospital after serious road collision shuts key Doncaster route

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers attended and it was found that a white Kia Sportage and a bicycle had collided.

"One man, aged 33, who was riding the bicycle, was taken hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life changing or life threatening at this time.

Police closed off Great North Road at Woodlands.

“Great North Road was closed between Woodlands Road and Doncaster Lane while officers carried out their enquiries, and reopened shortly before 5.00pm.

Drivers were told to stay away from the scene while investigations took place.