Photos show police at scene as serious road crash shuts Doncaster route for hours

Great North Road in Woodlands has been sealed off as officers investigate the incident which is understood to have taken place before lunchtime.

Photos from the scene show a number of police vehicles near to a parade of shops between Woodlands Road and Doncaster Road with cones closing off part of the carriageway.

Earlier this afternoon, police urged people to stay away from the scene while emergency services carry out their work.

Police have sealed off part of Great North Road in Woodlands.

In a brief statement, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Great North Road in Doncaster is currently closed between Woodlands Road and Doncaster Lane due to a road traffic collision.

“Please avoid the area if you can and plan an alternative route.”

Buses and cars have been diverted but traffic in the area is understood to be flowing.