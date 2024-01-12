Customers have reacted with shock following the closure of a second popular Doncaster pub.

The Bay Horse in Hatfield has reportedly closed down – with the announcement coming as bosses at The Ivanhoe in Sprotbrough also announced its closure.

Bay Horse landlord Greg Wood, posting in a Facebook group entitled Friends of the Bay Horse Hatfield, wrote: “Well that's all folks, thank you to all those who have supported us but we will no longer be opening the doors.”

One customer replied: “It’s a shame it didn’t work out for you Greg, had some great food and nights in the Bay Horse, good luck in life and your other ventures, take care of your self and your lovely family.”

The Bay Horse in Hatfield has closed its doors.

Another posted: “Sad news. I grew up in Hatfield and almost lived in the pub. I've been in Australia for the last 24 years but each return visit I’d come in.

“Back in July 23, we had lunch there and I was worried it would be maybe the last time.

“Always loved the place and have so many wonderful memories. Thanks for giving me another last year. Good luck for the future.”

Another wrote: “So sorry it hasn’t worked out for you guys. Will miss coming in. All the best for the future.”

Yesterday, The Ivanhoe in Sprotbrough was closed with immediate effect.