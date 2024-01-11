Shock as immediate closure of popular Doncaster pub is announced
The Ivanhoe in Sprotbrough has shut according to a post shared the pub’s social media account.
The brief message said: “On behalf of all the Ivanhoe staff, we regret to inform you that The Ivanhoe, Sprotbrough is now closed until further notice.”
The pub has seen a turbulent few years with a number of different managers at the helm.
Last March, licensees Emily Burley and Alex Jones departed after just 15 months, saying: “The time has come to focus on ourselves.”
In December 2021, brewery bosses advertised for a live-in position for two people with a rent-free managers’ flat above the pub.
Owned by brewery Samuel Smith's, the bar is known for not having TVs or music, while mobile phones, laptops and swearing are also banned at the chain’s pubs.
One customer said: "Could be an absolute gold mine. Such a shame.”
We have contacted Samuel Smith’s for comment.