Crowle Peatland Railway announces the exciting acquisition of historic Bord na Mona Wagonmaster Locomotive LM336
LM336 is a classic example of the Wagonmaster design, a series of powerful 0-4-0 locomotives built by the Hunslet Engine Company from the early 1960s for the Irish Peat Commission (Bord na Mona). These locomotives played a vital role in transporting peat across Ireland for many years.
“We are incredibly excited to welcome LM336 to the Crowle Peatland Railway,” said Will Coleman, trustee at the railway, who has been responsible for its acquisition.
“These Wagonmaster locomotives are not only powerful and functional but also represent an important chapter in Irish industrial history. LM336 will be a fantastic addition to our fleet and we look forward to sharing it with our visitors. The purchase of this locomotive was only possible after generous donations from our members.”
LM336 is currently undergoing a comprehensive inspection to ensure it operates safely and reliably on the Crowle Peatland Railway. Once operational, visitors will have the opportunity to ride behind this historic locomotive and experience a unique piece of Irish peat-railway history.
The next open weekend will be July 13-14.
*Crowle Peatland Railway is a heritage railway located in North Lincolnshire formed to preserve the history and heritage of the largest area of lowland peat bog in England. The railway offers visitors a chance to learn about the history of peat harvesting and transportation, as well as the unique ecology of the peatlands.
For more information about the Crowle Peatland Railway and LM336, please visit http://peatland.co.uk or search for us on FaceBook or Instagram.
