Crowdfunding appeal launched to keep Doncaster park's miniature railway running

Thorne Model Railway has been a hit with visitors young and old at the town’s Memorial Park for more than 20 years – but organisers need cash to keep the amusement up and running for the years to come.

A campaign has now been launched to raise £1,500, with the coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns being blamed for the cash shortage.

Domi Stevenson-Trippitt, director of Doncaster and District Model Engineering Society which runs the attraction, said: “As per pandemic and the lockdowns that the country has faced, we have been unable to run since the start of the first lockdown and therefore have very little funds in our contingency budgets left to cover essential public liability insurances and running costs for the model railway.

The miniature railway in Thorne's Memorial Park.

“We are seeking funding to help contribute to the running costs such as insurance for the model railway which are over £1,600 per year along with general maintenance.

“This is a great opportunity to become involved in local community activities and to promote your organisation.”

The railway was built in 1998 and operates on two loops within the park. Services normall run on Sundays between noon and 3pm.

Details of the railway’s summer schedules and activity days are available at the Facebook page HERE while you can donate to the Crowdfunding campaign HERE