Woman punched in the face before her keys and car were stolen during Thorne Moorends level crossing attack

Officers investigating a robbery at Thorne Moorends level crossing are today appealing for witnesses or anyone with information.

By Stephanie Bateman
Tuesday, 31st May 2022, 2:58 pm

At just after 4pm on May 17, the victim, a 66-year-old member of rail staff, was returning to her vehicle parked at the location when she was approached by a man who demanded her car keys.

He then punched the victim and grabbed the keys before driving off in her car.

The vehicle was abandoned in Doncaster at around 7.45pm on the same evening.

The scene of the robbery at Thorne Moorends level crossing

The man is described at white, in his twenties, around five foot seven, and with mousey brown or ginger hair shaved at the sides.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone with information to assist their enquiries.

If you witnessed this incident, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 403 of 17/05/22.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

