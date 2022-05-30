Angry calls to tackle young yobs terrorising Doncaster suburb as woman suffers heart attack

The woman, who has not been named, was taken to hospital and is reportedly in intensive care after confronting the pair outside her house in Wheatley.

Furious locals are demanding South Yorkshire Police take action against the duo, who are understood to be 12 and 14 and have blamed for a number of incidents in the area in recent weeks.

Bus windows have been smashed, stones have been thrown at cars and there have been numerous reports of people being threatened and abused, with homes also targeted.

Police in Doncaster have been urged to tackle yobs bringing terror to a city suburb.

Businesses and shops have also reported being targeted by the tearaways over the last few months.

Residents have called a meeting with police to demand action is taken against the pair.

Sharing details of the incident on social media, one angry resident said: “Enough is enough.

"They were harassing an elderly couple on their own property, shouting “come on old woman” and “I can do what I want”.

"The lady, who is in her 70s, has then tried to run after them.

"Afterwards, she has had a heart attack and is still in hospital.

"I’m absolutely in bits and livid doesn’t come close – does someone have to die before anything is done?

“This is ridiculous, something needs to be done. They ran away from me and another man, so they are just picking on those that can’t retaliate or are too frightened.

"South Yorkshire Police been informed once again.”

"As a community, we are not going to put up with this.”

Other locals say they have been reporting the pair with little success – but people are being urged to report every incident to police and incidents of anti-social behaviour to Doncaster Council.

A meeting is due to be held at The Copper Pipe cafe in Wheatley on June 6 at 7pm when angry residents are expected to demand action from South Yorkshire Police.

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for comment.