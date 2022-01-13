Woman assaulted at farm in Doncaster area after car smashed through a hedge

Cockhill Field Lane Braithwell

Farmer John Parkes said he and his daughter had been left shaken by the incident in Braithwell on January 8.John said he was coming out his drive and opening the electric gate when he saw there was a car in his trees.

He said: “I saw four youths coming straight out of the car. My daughter had been out on the decking and she pulled up the youths . The car was a wreck and the airbags had gone off. It’s a wonder they weren’t seriously hurt.

“If it had happened another 15 seconds earlier they could have t-boned me.

It looked like the car had come steaming down the road and had gone straight across the cross roads, missed the bend went through the field up the drive and through the hedge.

“It looked like they had thrown drug paraphernalia out onto the field.

“The youths turned round and saw my daughter taking a picture. She stood in front of me and one of them came up to her with a mask on. he was pointing a beer bottle at her and then he kicked her phone out of her hand so she didn’t get a chance to take a picture.

“They made off and disappeared into the quarry and I think they were picked up by someone later on.”

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire police said: “Police were called at around 9:20am on 8 January to reports of a collision and assault in a field in Braithwell, close to Cockhill Field Lane.

“It is reported that a black VW Golf came off the road, crashed through a hedge and collided with a tree. The occupants of a nearby property, a man and a woman, came out to help when the driver and three passengers exited the vehicle, assaulted the woman and fled the scene.

“Police attended the scene and since the incident a number of lines of enquiry have been progressed including CCTV trawls, however police are now asking for anyone with information to come forward.”