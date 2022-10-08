Witnesses sought to serious Doncaster collision which left a motorcyclist seriously injured

At around 4pm on Wednesday, October 5, an orange Seat Leon and a blue Honda motorcycle were involved in a collision on York Road, at the junction with Stanley Road and Pipering Road.

The rider of the motorcycle, a 41-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

Officers are particularly keen to trace the driver of a dark-coloured Land Rover, who may have had a conversation with the driver of the Seat Leon immediately prior to the collision.

The site of the RTC on Wednesday

If you saw the collision, have dash cam or CCTV footage, or saw either vehicle prior to the collision, please contact us.

You can report information via live webchat, the online portal or by calling 101, quoting incident number 520 of 5 October.

Dashcam or CCTV fotage can be emailed to [email protected] with the incident number in the subject line.

