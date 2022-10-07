News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster man charged with indecent exposure

A 37-year-old man has been charged with indecent exposure in connection with a report made to police earlier this week.

By Stephanie Bateman
Friday, 7th October 2022, 2:55 pm - 1 min read
On Tuesday, October 4, at 9pm, police received a report of indecent exposure in the Bentley Road area.

Stephen Bewley, of Castle Grove in Doncaster, appeared before Doncaster Magistrates’ Court today (Friday, October 7) charged with indecent exposure.

He is due back in court in December

He has been bailed with conditions and will appear before the same court on December 15, 2022.

If you witness a crime then please call 101.

