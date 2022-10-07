Doncaster man charged with indecent exposure
A 37-year-old man has been charged with indecent exposure in connection with a report made to police earlier this week.
Friday, 7th October 2022, 2:55 pm
Updated
Friday, 7th October 2022, 2:56 pm
On Tuesday, October 4, at 9pm, police received a report of indecent exposure in the Bentley Road area.
Stephen Bewley, of Castle Grove in Doncaster, appeared before Doncaster Magistrates’ Court today (Friday, October 7) charged with indecent exposure.
He has been bailed with conditions and will appear before the same court on December 15, 2022.
If you witness a crime then please call 101.