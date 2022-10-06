Sheffield Crown Court heard on July 21 how Amrit Jhagra, aged 19, of Cedar Road, at Balby, Doncaster, was found guilty by a trial jury of murdering Janis Kozlovskis and Ryan Theobald on High Street, in Doncaster city centre, and he was also found guilty of possessing an offensive weapon.

Richard Thyne QC, prosecuting, previously told the jury 17-year-old Janis Kozlovskis and 20-year-old Ryan Theobald had left CoCo nightclub, on Silver Street, with friends when Janis Kozlovskis approached one of Jhagra’s two friends and they began fighting and moved to High Street in the early hours of Saturday, January 29.

Mr Thyne said Ryan Theobald also threw a punch at Jhagra’s friend and after Jhagra swung at Ryan Theobald he pursued the defendant but was stabbed.

Amrit Jhagra has been sentence to life in prison after he was found guilty of murdering two young men in Doncaster town centre

Jhagra then chased Janis Kozlovskis and as he went to the ground he was repeatedly stabbed, according to Mr Thyne.

Despite the efforts of door staff, passers-by and paramedics, Ryan Theobald was pronounced dead at the scene and Janis Kozlovskis was taken to hospital but was also later pronounced dead.

Mr Thyne said Ryan Theobald suffered a stab wound to the left side of his chest penetrating his heart and a lung and he died from blood loss.

Janis Kozlovskis suffered stab wounds to the right side of his neck, according to Mr Thyne, the front left side of his chest, his left armpit, the front right side of the abdomen and to his right knee.

Ryan Theobald and Janis Kozlovskis

The Judge, Mr Justice Akhlaq Choudhury QC, opted to adjourned sentencing to a later date, August 18, which was postponed again until today.

Detective Chief Inspector Lee Townley, senior investigating officer, said: “This case lies bare the heart-breaking implications of knife crime, and whilst I am pleased that Jhagra will now face a lengthy time behind bars, there is nothing that will bring Ryan and Janis back."

Jhagra, formerly of Cedar Road, was found guilty of two counts of murder and one count of possession of an offensive weapon.

He will served a minimum of 24 years.