WATCH: Shocking video of high speed car crashing in Doncaster missing a man by inches

CCTV footage shows the incident which took place at 6.45pm on Wednesday night.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said they received a call to report that a vehicle believed to have been used in an earlier assault was in collision with another vehicle before veering into a wall further down Moss Road.

They said: "The occupants all fled on foot before officers arrived.

A still from the CCTV which shows the car seconds before it crashes

"They are described to have been wearing dark clothing and approximately five foot 11 in height.

"Two of the occupants were seen fleeing down Marlborough Road.

"Enquiries at both scenes continue at this time.”

Police are asking that anyone who was in the area at the time who saw or hear anything suspicious or who has dash cam or CCTV footage which may have caught the incident which could assist with enquiries to call 101, quoting 774 of November 17.