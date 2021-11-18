An assault took place yesterday evening involving four men attacking one victim

Officers were called to reports of an assault having taken place on Moss Road, Askern at around 6.35pm yesterday (Wednesday, November 17.)

South Yorkshire Police, said: “Witnesses report seeing four men attack one victim, aged in his 30s and from Doncaster, before fleeing in a vehicle.

"The man receive injuries not believed to be life changing or life threatening and has been transported to hospital by the Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An assault occurred yesterday evening.

"We then received a call at about 6.45pm to report that the vehicle believed to have been used in the first incident was in collision with another vehicle before veering into a wall further down Moss Road.

"The occupants all fled on foot before officers arrived.

"They are described to have been wearing dark clothing and approximately five foot 11 in height.

"Two of the occupants were seen fleeing down Marlborough Road.

"Enquiries at both scenes continue at this time.”

Police are asking that anyone who was in the area at the time who saw or hear anything suspicious or who has dash cam or CCTV footage which may have caught the incident which could assist with our enquiries can call 101, quoting incident number 774 of November 17.