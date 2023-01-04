Watch: Police issue CCTV after two flee car following collision in Doncaster

Footage of a man South Yorkshire Police would like to speak has been issued following the smash last year.

Officers attended and it was found that two cars, a black Ford Mondeo Zetec and a grey Ford Ranger Wildtrak, had been involved.

The two occupants of the Ford Ranger fled the vehicle and enquiries to locate them are ongoing as part of the wider investigation into the incident.

Police have issued CCTV of a man they want to question.

Officers were called shortly before 9pm on Sunday 21 August 2022 to reports of a collision on High Street in the Bentley area.

The driver of the Ford Mondeo, a man aged in his 40s, and a seven-year-old passenger were assessed by Yorkshire Ambulance Service at the scene and did not require hospital treatment.

Now, officers are seeking the man in the image as they believe he may be able to assist with enquiries.

Anyone with information about the incident which may assist enquiries is asked to report it to police using live chat, online portal, or by calling 101. The incident number to quote is 956 of 21 August. The online portal can be accessed here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact-us/report-something

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.