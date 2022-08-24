Boy, 7, trapped as police seek driver of other vehicle who fled Doncaster smash

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to High Street in Bentley following the collision involving a black Ford Mondeo Zetec and a grey Ford Ranger Wildtrak.

The smash saw the Mondeo flip onto its side and come to rest against a shop front following the incident shortly before 9pm on Sunday.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers attended and it was found that two cars had been involved in the collision.

The Ford Mondeo was flipped onto its side in the smash in Bentley.

“The two occupants of the Ford Ranger fled the vehicle and enquiries to locate them are ongoing.”

The boy’s grandma released photos of the aftermath of the smash and said: “My seven year old grandson was in this car.

"What kind of a person could run away from something without a thought for the child trapped inside?

"God, I bet you are proud of yourself – this could have been a lot worse and you ran away without care for the welfare of the occupants.

"You have left a little boy terrified, battered and bruised.”

Police said the driver of the Ford Mondeo, a man aged in his 40s, and a 7-year-old passenger were assessed by Yorkshire Ambulance Service at the scene and did not require hospital treatment. A pet dog which was also inside the car at the time of the smash also escaped serious injury.

It is understood the collision caused minor damage to the shop front.

The boy’s grandma said the youngster has been left scared by the attack and is now ‘terrified’ to get inside a car.

Anyone with information about the incident which may assist enquiries is asked to report it to police using the new live chat, online portal, or by calling 101. The incident number to quote is 956 of 21 August. The online portal can be accessed here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact-us/report-something