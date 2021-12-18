Warning about drink spiking in Doncaster this Christmas
Be alert to the risk of having your drink ‘spiked’ this Christmas – and look out for your mates too.
That’s the advice from Doncaster’s Alcohol Alliance – a consortium of local agencies working together to tackle alcohol-related issues – as it launches a campaign full of top tips and practical equipment to keep revellers safe while they are having a good time.
Speaking on behalf of the Alliance, Councillor Nigel Ball, Doncaster Council’s Portfolio Holder for Public Health, Leisure, Culture and Planning, said: “Spiking means to put alcohol or drugs into someone’s drink without their knowledge or permission and can be very dangerous. The aim may be to incapacitate them enough to rob or sexually assault them.
“Whilst we don’t want to alarm anyone unnecessarily, there is some evidence that spiking has happened in South Yorkshire, so it’s better to be safe than sorry. Following some simple personal safety guidance makes for a night to remember in Doncaster, not one to forget.
“But if you do suspect your or a mate has been spiked, ring 111.”
The ‘Look after your M8s – stay safe’ campaign is underpinned by five key messages:
Keep your drink on you and covered
Look after your mates and stay together
Keep your phone on and secure
Help others in need, keep them safe
Plan your journey home
In addition, the South Yorkshire Violence Reduction Unit has given Safer Stronger Doncaster Partnership £2,000 to purchase over 12,500 anti-spiking items, including bottle-stoppers and foil lids for glasses. These are currently being delivered to licensed premised in time for Christmas festivities and are available free of charge by asking the bar staff.