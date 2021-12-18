Two women are bailed as investigation into death of baby in Doncaster continues

Officers were called at 12.15pm on Thursday, December 16, after the body of the newborn was found at an address in Norman Crescent, Rossington. Officers attended the scene alongside the ambulance service. Sadly, the baby was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Nikki Leach, Doncaster district safeguarding lead, said: “I know how distressing this deeply tragic case will be for not only the local community of Rossington, but for people across South Yorkshire too.

“Whilst our investigation is still at a very early stage, I’d like to offer my reassurance that our enquiries continue at pace.

The house in Rossington where the body was found. Picture: SWNS

“A cordon remains in place on Norman Crescent whilst our officers are at the scene carrying out their work, and we continue to ask that you avoid the area if you can. I’d like to thank the local community for their cooperation and patience whilst we investigate.

“We remain keen to hear from anyone who may have information which might assist in our enquiries. If you think you might be able to help, please call 101 and quote incident number 325 of 16 December.”

*Please note that these proceedings are active and the Contempt of Court Act applies to any comments posted on social media. Any material which could prejudice a jury in a future trial is deemed as being in contempt of court and is punishable in a court of law.

