Roberts, age 32, from Rotherham, is wanted on recall to prison after breaching his licensing conditions.

Extensive enquiries have been carried out to trace Roberts and now police are seeking the public’s help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roberts, who is known to frequent the Swinton area, is described as white, around 6ft 2ins tall, of a stocky build and with brown hair.

Have you seen him?

If you see Roberts, please do not approach him but instead call 101. If you have any other information about where he might be, you can contact police via the new online live chat, the online portal or by calling 101. Please quote investigation number 14/12635/22 when you get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can access the online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/