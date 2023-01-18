Wanted - police seek Michael Roberts who is on recall to prison
South Yorkshire Police are asking for your help to find wanted man Michael Roberts.
Roberts, age 32, from Rotherham, is wanted on recall to prison after breaching his licensing conditions.
Extensive enquiries have been carried out to trace Roberts and now police are seeking the public’s help.
Roberts, who is known to frequent the Swinton area, is described as white, around 6ft 2ins tall, of a stocky build and with brown hair.
If you see Roberts, please do not approach him but instead call 101. If you have any other information about where he might be, you can contact police via the new online live chat, the online portal or by calling 101. Please quote investigation number 14/12635/22 when you get in touch.
You can access the online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/
Alternatively you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org