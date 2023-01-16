Benas Aleksandravicius, aged 27, of Washington Grove, Bentley: Drink driving, driving without insurance. Fined £268, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Joshua Lyne, aged 21, of no fixed abode: Assault by beating, criminal damage. Twenty five day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £85 costs, £50 compensation.

Jamie McDonnel, aged 36, of Crookes Broom Lane, Hatfield: Drink driving. Twenty day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 80 hours unpaid work within 12 months, disqualified from driving for 36 months, £85 costs.

Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Catherine Smith, aged 39, of Smillie Road, New Rossington: Assaulted a police officer, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress. Twelve month Mental Health Treatment Requirement, ten day Rehabilitation

Activity Requirement, fined £80, £50 compensation, £85 costs.

Ian Ottaway, aged 35, of Northfield Avenue, Toll Bar: Criminal damage. Discharged conditionally for nine months, £100 compensation, £85 costs.

Megan Bint, aged 19, of Woodlands Way, Denaby: used or threatened unlawful violence towards another and your conduct was such as would cause a person of reasonable firmness present at the scene to fear for his personal safety. Fifteen day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £120 costs.

Ashley Dale Metcalf, aged 40, of Doncaster Road, Denaby: Theft. Jailed for 21 days, £85 costs.

Adam Richard Westcott, aged 31, of Askern Road, Bentley: Driving without a licence or insurance, failed to provide a breath specimen. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months, 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 80 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £620 costs, disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Caroline Apporley, aged 47, of Ravenscroft Road, Sheffield: Theft, failed to surrender to custody. Find £80, £85 costs.

Mitchell Anthony Mark Rushton, aged 22, of no fixed abode: Possession of Class A drug diamorphine. Costs £85.

Charlotte Sherriff, aged 20, of Cross Street: Failed to comply with anti-social behaviour order. Fined £240, £85 costs.

John Smith, aged 39, of Victoria Road, Edlington: Breach of a restraining order, breach of a community order for harassment. Jailed for eight weeks.

Graeme James Heaton, aged 31, of no fixed abode: Assaulted a police constable by beating, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress, failed to provide a non intimate sample. Jailed for 14 weeks, £100 compensation.

Amanda Jane Owen, aged 52, of Weston Road, Balby: intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour thereby causing that or another person harassment, alarm or distress and the offence was racially aggravated, failed to surrender to custody. Fined £300, £75 compensation, £85 costs.

Lewis James Roberts, aged 27, of Hawthorne Crescent, Mexborough: pursued a course of conduct which amounted to harassment and which you knew or ought to have known amounted to harassment in that you send a number of messages which were unpleasent, abusive and threatening and made several phone calls from a

private number, assault by beating. Twenty day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 240 hours unpaid work within 12 months, restraining order until December 12, 2024, £500 costs.

Elliot Bucknell, aged 18, of Theobald Avenue, Belle Vue: Possession of Class B drug cannabis. Fined £200, £85 costs.

Christopher John Foley, aged 37, of Goldsmith Road, Balby: Drunk and disorderly. Fined £116, £85 costs.

Sarah Garside, aged 36, of Kings Road, Askern: Drink driving, driving without a licence or insurance. Fined £120, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Neo Harrower, aged 19, of Hm Prison Holme House H M Pris+, Holme House Road, Stockton-on-Tees, Cleveland: Without authorisation, were in possession of an offensive weapon, namely a toilet brush handle with a screw melted into it, inside a prison. Jailed for six months.

Jeffrey Jesse Hollingworth, aged 56, of no fixed abode: Theft. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Iram Khan, aged 36, of HMP Doncaster Marshgate: Possession of Class B drug cannabis, and possession of Class A drug cocaine. Fined £140, £85 costs.

Aaron Platts, aged 34, of Swaithe Avenue, Scawthorpe: Criminal damage. Fined £80, £100 compensation, £85 costs.

Curtis Smith, aged 31, of Avocet Grove, Gateford, Worksop: Drunk and disorderly. Fined £184, £85 costs.

Chris Fairclough, aged 30, of Addison Road, Mexborough: Criminal damage, assault by beating, pursued a course of conduct which amounted to harassment and which you knew or ought to have known amounted to the harassment in that you have driven past the address and sent numerous text messages. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 24 months, six month Alcohol Treatment Requirement, 30 day Building Better Relationships Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, restraining order until further notice, £85 costs.

Conner Luke Wesley, aged 27, of Tasman Grove, Maltby, Rotherham: Possession of Class A drug cocaine. Fined £266, £85 costs.

