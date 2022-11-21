News you can trust since 1925
Wanted: Nasir Ali, absconder from Hatfield prison

South Yorkshire Police is appealing for your help to locate prison absconder, Nasir Ali.

By Stephanie Bateman
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Ali was released on temporary licence from Hatfield prison between 8.30am on October 18 and 3pm on October 30.

Ali breached his licence requirements and failed to return to his approved premises on October 19.

He has since failed to return to HMP Hatfield.

Prison absconder Nasir Ali

Ali, aged 42, is Asian and described as slim with a shaved head.

He’s known to have links across Sheffield, as well as in Leeds and Manchester.

Ali was serving an indeterminate sentence after being convicted of conspiracy to murder and firearms offences in 2009.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “If you see him, please do not approach but instead call 999 immediately.

"If you have information about his whereabouts, please contact us via 101, live chat or our online portal. The incident number to quote is 909 of 20 October.”

