Risk of rise in domestic abuse during World Cup prompts Crimestoppers call for anonymous information in Doncaster

A recent study highlights that when England lose a game, domestic abuse increases by 38 per cent, and even when England win, domestic abuse incidents rise by around 26 per cent.

The charity is reaching out to so-called bystanders – such as neighbours, colleagues, friends and family – who may have suspicions, but are too embarrassed or are fearful of revenge to tell the authorities about their concerns.

Domestic abuse covers a wide range of areas such as physical, psychological, emotional, sexual or financial.

One in four women and one in six men are affected at some point during their lifetime.

It’s estimated that a typical victim endures up to 35 assaults before speaking up, and in some cases, it can result in death.

Should you suspect or know about domestic abuse and prefer to stay anonymous, please call freephone 0800 555 111 or by completing a safe and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org. Iif you fear someone’s life is in danger, call 999 now.

Gemma Gibbs of Crimestoppers, said: “The World Cup and festivities will be enjoyed by many people over the coming weeks. However, during this time, reports of domestic abuse often increase.

“It’s shocking to think that two women are killed by a former or current partner every single week. It shows how we all need to look out for each other and alert either police or, to stay anonymous, contact our charity.”