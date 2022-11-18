Suspect sought following aggravated burglary at Doncaster house where occupants were threatened with a machete

At around 12.15am on 2 July, it is reported that a group of men forced entry to a property on Doncaster Road while the occupants were upstairs sleeping.

The suspects woke the occupants, threatening them with a machete.

One of the occupants, a 62-year-old man, was assaulted by the group, suffering a leg injury.

Police would like to speak to this man

The group left the property with a substantial quantity of cash and high-value items.

Two men, aged 38 and 34, and a 17-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of robbery.

Two more men aged 40 and 29 were also arrested. All have been released under investigation.

Officers are now keen to identify this man pictured as part of the ongoing investigation.

Do you know him? Do you hold any information about this aggravated burglary?

PC Dan Marfleet, leading the investigation said: "This was a frightening experience for the victims, and we are keen to establish what happened and identify those involved.

"We understand some time has passed since this incident but if you remember anything, no matter how small, please get in touch as it can help us."

Please get in touch using the new webchat service, the online portal or by calling 101 quoting incident number 28 of 2 July 2022. You can access webchat and the online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/Alternatively, you can give information to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously via their website – www.crimestoppers-uk.org – or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.