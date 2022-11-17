Court round-up: The latest convictions at Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Amrit Singh Jhagra, aged 19, of HMP Doncaster: Used or

threatened unlawful violence towards to carry out 100 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £620 costs, £75 compensation.

Scott Thorpe, aged 21, of Shaw Road, Edlington: Driving while disqualified or obtaining a licence and without a licence. Twelve day Rehabilitation Activity

Doncaster Magistrates Court

Requirement, ordered to carry out 80 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £300 costs, disqualified from driving for nine months.

Sian Wallace, aged 33, of no fixed abode: Theft. Jailed for four weeks, £117 compensation.

Michelle Gribbin, aged 42, of Beckett Road, Wheatley: Drunk and disorderly, failed to surrender to custody: Fined £160.

Lucas Markovic, aged 30, of Dudley Road, Intake: Drug driving, driving without a licence or insurance, driving while disqualified. Fined £320, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Kyle Goegre Shaw, aged 30, of Carr View Avenue: Drink driving, driving without a licence or insurance, failed to stop after an accident. Ten day Rehabilitation Activity

Requirement, ordered to carry out 60 hours unpaid work within 12 months, disqualified from driving for 20 months, £85 costs.

David George Coultard, aged 48, of Queens Road, Wheatley: Theft. Jailed for eight weeks concurrent suspended for 12 months, £135 compensation.

Elizabeth Jane Adams, aged 22, of Priory Hospital, Middleton, Darlington: Criminal damage, using threatening behaviour. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £400 compensation, fined £120.

Kaitlyn King, aged 20, of Fairfax Road, Intake: Possession of Class B drug cannabis. Discharged conditionally for six months, £85 costs.

Kieran Bisset, aged 26, of Canterbury Road, Wheatley: Drunk and disorderly. Fined £369, £85 costs.

Jean Patricia Burnett, aged 71, of Links Road, Cleethorpes: Intent to cause racial harrassment. Fined £678, £150 compensation.

Zachery Tobias Clarke, aged 22, of Hirst Gate, Mexborough: Criminal damage: Fined £40, £85 costs.

Robin Harris, aged 49, of Rosedale Road, Bentley: Criminal damage. Fined £438, £250 compensation.

Liam Harvey, aged 27, of Aldesworth Road, Cantley: Drunk and disorderly. Fined £100, £85 costs.

Kirsty Louise McGrath, aged 40, of Weston Road, Balby: Drink driving. Fined £230, dusqualified from driing for 17 months.

Zoe Simmonds, aged 22, of Southfield Road, Thorne: Drink driving. Fined £383, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Gavin Michael Brown, aged 43, of Balby Road, Balby: Using threatening behaviour. Fined £80.

Thomas Albert Miller, aged 30, of Ten Pound Walk, Lakeside: Theft, possession of Class B drug ABD-BUTINACA1, possession of Class A drug crack cocaine. Jailed for 12 weeks.

Dmitrijs Mahodkins, aged 42, of Wadworth Street, Denaby Main: Possession of a weapon designed or adapted for the discharge of a noxious liquid, namely Capsaicin,

dihydrocapsaicin and PAVA. Eight week curfew with electronic monitoring between 8pm and 7am until December 19, 2022, £85 costs.

William Burrell, aged 27, of Ripon Avenue: Assault by beating. Thirty day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, fined £80, £100 costs.

Joshua George Harte, aged 23, of Willow Avenue, Ranskill: Theft. Thirty day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Kimberley Milner-George, aged 41, of Blackthorne Close: Assault by beating. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, three month Drug Rehabilitation Requirement, 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £50 compensation.

Brandon Luke Williams, aged 22, of Wordsworth Avenue, Balby: Possession of Class B drug cannabis. Fined £80, £85 costs.

Michelle Carmody, aged 37, of Wickett Hern Road, Armthorpe: Assaulted a police constable by beating, breach of a conditional discharge order. Twelve sessions of Mental Health Treatment Requirement, 20 day Rehabilitation Activity

Requirement, £100 compensation, £85 costs.

Steven Andrew Gerry Clark, aged 35, of HMP Doncaster: Theft. Jailed for 18 weeks.

Jermaine Jones, aged 48, of Mallard Close: Possession of a knife. Jailed for 26 weeks, £85 costs.

Bryan Charnock, aged 31, of Eden Drive, Askern: Drink driving, failed to surrender to custody. Jailed for eight weeks.

Kian Sanderson, aged 18, of Wood Cross Avenue, Cantley: Criminal damage, assault by beating. Twenty five day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, fined £120, £218 compensation, £85 costs.

Chloe Kate Wilson, aged 24, of Cromwell Street, Thurnscoe, Barnsley: Became the keeper of goats on a holding, without lawful authority. Fined £100, £250 costs.

Ian Cockburn, aged 44, of College Road: Theft and failed to surrender to custody. Fined £200, £85 costs.

Ayoub Dghoughi, aged 22, of Hunt Lane, Bentley: Theft, breach of a conditional discharge order. Jailed for 18 weeks suspended for 12 months, 12 day Rehabilitation

Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 150 hours unpaid work within 12 months.

Charlotte Sherriff, aged 20, of Cross Street: Anti social behaviour, failed to comply with a community protection notice. Fined £100, £85 costs.

Richard Dyer, aged 33, of Waterdale: Possession of an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a pair of scissors. Jailed for 52 weeks.

Ebony Marie Vanstone, aged 22, of Abbey Road, Dunscroft: Driving while disqualified, and without insurance. Ordered to carry out 80 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £85 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Wayne Philip Cooper, aged 36, of Thorne Road: Using threatening behaviour, failed to surrender to custody. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 18 months.