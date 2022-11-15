Doncaster man jailed after police found a number of firearms in his home

Earlier this year, on September 8, officers searched the home address of Neil Fiori, aged 43, of Rockingham House, Doncaster, and found a number of firearms.

Six prohibited firearms were found – five pistols and a rifle – and an officer from our Firearms Licensing Team confirmed that those particular firearms take self-contained gas cartridges but could also take a conventional bullet.

At least three self-contained gas cartridge charging tools were found, enough to fire a conventional and lethal bullet, as well four 9mm cartridges.

Neil Fiori

Fiori did have a firearms licence, but not for the prohibited weapons and not for the 850 rounds of ammunition he had stored. He was only allowed to possess up to 600 rounds.

He was sentenced to three years and nine months after pleading guilty to six counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, two counts of possessing ammunition without authority and two counts of failure to comply with conditions of firearms certificate at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday 12 September 2022.

Detective Constable Alexandra Owen, from Doncaster CID, said: “Fiori did have a firearms licence but was not licensed to have the number of prohibited weapons and ammunition he had in his home which is a criminal offence and one our licensing team take extremely seriously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These weapons could have led to tragic circumstances and we are doing all we can to remove such weapons from our streets. Anyone found with firearms or in breach of their existing licence are breaking the law and we will take action.

“Fiori is just the latest person we’ve brought to justice for firearms offences and the work doesn’t stop here.”

Anyone with information about firearms should report it to 101 or on our website at www.southyorkshire.police.uk. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

*Crimestoppers is an independent charity that gives people the power to speak up and stop crime – 100 per cent anonymously. They also share advice on how to protect the people you care about from crime so everyone can feel safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad