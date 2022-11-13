Man stabbed in early morning Doncaster attack – woman, 35, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
Police were called at around 4.56am this morning (Sunday 13 November) following reports a man had presented at hospital with a stab wound following an incident in Waverley Avenue, Balby.
The victim, a man in his 30s, remains in hospital in a stable condition. His injuries are not life-threatening.
A 35 year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
She remains in police custody at this time.
We will bring you more on this incident as we receive it.