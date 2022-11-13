News you can trust since 1925
Man stabbed in early morning Doncaster attack – woman, 35, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Police were called at around 4.56am this morning (Sunday 13 November) following reports a man had presented at hospital with a stab wound following an incident in Waverley Avenue, Balby.

By Stephanie Bateman
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Nov 2022, 4:14pm

The victim, a man in his 30s, remains in hospital in a stable condition. His injuries are not life-threatening.

A 35 year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

She remains in police custody at this time.

The incident is believed to have taken place on Waverley Avenue in Balby

We will bring you more on this incident as we receive it.