Wanted: Have you seen Jordan Hopkinson?

Police are asking for your help to locate wanted man Jordan Hopkinson.

By Stephanie Bateman
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 3:03 pm
Updated Thursday, 11th August 2022, 3:04 pm

Hopkinson, aged 23, is wanted in connection to stalking, harassment and malicious communications offences.

He is white and described as being 6ft tall, slim, with short dyed blonde/mousy brown hair.

Read More

Read More
Fake DPD drivers sought as person is restrained and robbed at Doncaster home
Wanted: Have you seen Jordan Hopkinson?

Most Popular

He has a distinctive tattoo on his neck that reads “RIP Scott Duggan”, and on his right arm that reads “only God can judge”.

He is known to frequent Hoyland and Mexborough.

Call 101 quoting incident number 371 of 25 May 2022 with any information.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Dominic Brown, editor.