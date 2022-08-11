Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hopkinson, aged 23, is wanted in connection to stalking, harassment and malicious communications offences.

He is white and described as being 6ft tall, slim, with short dyed blonde/mousy brown hair.

Wanted: Have you seen Jordan Hopkinson?

He has a distinctive tattoo on his neck that reads “RIP Scott Duggan”, and on his right arm that reads “only God can judge”.

He is known to frequent Hoyland and Mexborough.

Call 101 quoting incident number 371 of 25 May 2022 with any information.