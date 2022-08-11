Fake DPD drivers sought as person is restrained and robbed at Doncaster home

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have released CCTV images of the two who posed as DPD delivery drivers to force their way into a house in Bessacarr.

At 6.45pm on Sunday 24 July, two men pushed their way into the property in Whin Hill Road after the victim answered the door.

The victim was pushed and restrained while the offenders stole cash and jewellery. They left the scene in a white panel van.

Police have issued CCTV images of the two men.

The victim was unharmed but left understandably shaken, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said.

The suspects are described as white, aged between 35 and 40 years old and of average build.

Officers have issued a CCTV image of two men who may be able to assist with ongoing enquiries.

A spokesman said: “Do you know these men? If so, information can be reported to us using our new live chat, online portal or by calling 101.

"Please quote incident 901 of 24 July 2022 when you get in touch. The online reporting platform can be accessed here - https://www.southyorks.police.uk/contac.../report-something/Alternatively, you can give information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers via their website – www.crimestoppers-uk.org – or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.

There have been a number of recent incidents of people posing as Amazon and Royal Mail delivery drivers in recent months to force their way into people’s homes.