Vulnerable boy, 13, attacked by a group as he got off Doncaster bus after leaving school

The boy was attacked by a group of youths on Bentley Road yesterday.

A force spokesman said: "It is reported that the victim was on a bus with the eight youths, and after getting off the bus on Bentley Road was approached and was assaulted.

"His injuries were not life-threatening.

The boy suffered bruising around his eye after the attac

"It is also alleged that the group stole the boy's backpack.”

The boy’s mum urged anyone with information to come forward, she told the Free Press: “I am hoping you would help me appeal for CCTV footage in my area as my son is extremely vulnerable with special needs so he doesn't understand why this has happened.”

If you witnessed the incident or can offer any information the please call the police on 101 quoting the incident number 639 of 23 June 2022.