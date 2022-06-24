Police search for car driver after motorcyclist, 19, was hospitalised following a hit and run in Doncaster

Police received a call at 6.05pm on Friday, June 17, from Yorkshire Ambulance Service requesting assistance at a road traffic collision on Doncaster Road in Conisbrough.It is believed that a dark coloured vehicle collided with a motorcyclist before fleeing the scene.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital, his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 897 of 17 June 2022.