Four charged after three day operation uncovered 1,000 cannabis plants with a street value of over £1m in Doncaster

Between June 20 and 22, officers have worked in partnership with Nothern PowerGrid, Yorkshire and Humber Scientific Support Services, Doncaster Intelligence Team, DMBC, Immigration Enforcement and NPAS.

Together they executed 14 warrants under the Misuse of Drugs Act and have seized over 1,000 cannabis plants, with a street value of over £1 million.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A thousand cannabis plants were discovered

Skerdi Kali, aged 20, of Ellerker Avenue, Hexthorpe; Edison Saraqi, aged 22, of Spansyke Street, Hexthorpe; Klaodjo Pitanka, aged 22, of Sheardown Street, Hexthorpe and Ruzhdie Raga, aged 29, of Alexandra Road, Balby all appeared before Doncaster Magistrates Court earlier today.

They have been remanded into custody until their next appearance.

A fifth man, aged 25 from Doncaster, was also arrested on suspicion of drugs production and remains in police custody at this time.