Doncaster man jailed and ordered to sign sex offenders register for seven years

Andrew Conn, of Broomhouse Lane, Doncaster was charged with three counts of indecent exposure and making off without payment and appeared at Hull Magistrates Court last week for sentencing.

On Saturday, May 21, Humberside Police received three calls from members of the public reporting a man indecently exposing himself in Brough and Elloughton.

The following day, another call was received of a man indecently exposing himself in Howden.

Andrew Conn

While out driving his car, Andrew, for his own sexual gratification approached lone women propositioning them, making sexual remarks and exposing himself.

Detective Tracy St Paul said: “This was a disgraceful series of incidents which nobody should have to endure whilst going about their business.

“I am pleased Andrew pleaded guilty to the offences and his sentence in prison will give him time to reflect upon his appalling actions and unwanted sexual advances.”