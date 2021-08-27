Vile Doncaster pervert who secretly filmed children at The Dome spared jail

Sick pervert Bradley Sables secretly filmed childen getting changed at The Dome.

Sick Bradley Sables filmed children and mums at the Doncaster leisure centre by hiding a mobile phone in a towel and sliding it under a cubicle.

And when police launched an investigation, they found a huge haul of child sex images and a vile video showing a person performing oral sex on a dog.

Sheffield Crown Court heard Sables, 33 of Hatfield Lane, Barnby Dun, had spied on a number of people at The Dome, filming them as they changed.

Police found 30 videos of people undressing – including children – as well as a laptop with thousands of indecent images of children as well as extreme pornography.

Sables pleaded guilty to one count of voyeurism, three counts of making indecent images, possession of extreme pornography and possession of prohibited images of children.

Judge Graham Reeds QC handed him a 10-month prison sentence, but suspended it for two years.

Sables must also carry out 40 rehabilitation activity requirement days as part of his sentence and 120 hours of unpaid work.

He was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years and will be on the sex offenders’ register for the same period of time.

He was charged with making 108 indecent category A images of children, 188 catgeory B images and 1,719 category C images.