Doncaster man due to be sentenced over haul of 2,000 child and animal sex photos

Bradley Sables, 33, will appear before Sheffield Crown Court for sentencing after police found more than 2,000 indecent images of children.

He appeared at Doncaster Magistrates Court earlier this month where he pleaded guilty to a number of offences relating to making and possessing indecent images of children as well as images of a person performing oral sex on a dog.

Sables, of Hatfield Lane, Barnby Dun, was also charged with secretly recording an unconsenting person indulging in a sex act.

He was also charged with making 108 indecent category A images of children between 2016 and 2019, 188 catgeory B images of children, and 1,719 category C images.