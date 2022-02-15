VIDEO + PICTURES: Huge police presence at scene of latest Doncaster 'stabbing'
This is the scene on one of Doncaster’s major roads this morning with a heavy police presence in attendance following reports of a serious violent incident last night.
There have been unconfirmed reports that a person was stabbed in the King Edward Road area of Balby late last night.
Residents have reported heavy police activity in the area overnight with a number of police vehicles still at the scene this morning.
Pictures and videos from the scene show a trio of police vehicles parked outside a number of terraced properties on Balby Road, near to the junction of King Edward Road.
South Yorkshire Police have not yet confirmed details.
In recent days, there have been a number of violent incidents in Doncaster with a man shot in the face in Clay Lane on Friday night while on Sunday, a man was injured after a house was shot at in Armthorpe.
Police have dealt with nearly 40 shootings and stabbings in Doncaster in the past year.