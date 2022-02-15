VIDEO + PICTURES: Huge police presence at scene of latest Doncaster 'stabbing'

There have been unconfirmed reports that a person was stabbed in the King Edward Road area of Balby late last night.

Residents have reported heavy police activity in the area overnight with a number of police vehicles still at the scene this morning.

Pictures and videos from the scene show a trio of police vehicles parked outside a number of terraced properties on Balby Road, near to the junction of King Edward Road.

Police at the scene on Balby Road.

South Yorkshire Police have not yet confirmed details.

Police have dealt with nearly 40 shootings and stabbings in Doncaster in the past year.