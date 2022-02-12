Armed officers descended on the house in Chalmers Drive, Clay Lane last night, after witnesses reported hearing several shots.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Officers responded to reports of a firearms discharge at 9:46pm on Friday.

"It is believed a 34 year-old man received wounds to his chest and face by a known man. His injuries are not believed to be life-threating.

Police swarmed the house in Clay Lane.

"A 47 year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm, he remains in police custody."

Residents say dozens of officers descended on the area last night with a man being led away from the scene.

One witness said that at least a dozen marked and unmarked police vehicles swooped on the house.

Officers with dogs and an ambulance were also present.