Arrest after man is blasted in face and chest in Doncaster gun attack
A man has been arrested after another man was blasted in the face and chest in a Doncaster gun attack.
Armed officers descended on the house in Chalmers Drive, Clay Lane last night, after witnesses reported hearing several shots.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Officers responded to reports of a firearms discharge at 9:46pm on Friday.
"It is believed a 34 year-old man received wounds to his chest and face by a known man. His injuries are not believed to be life-threating.
"A 47 year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm, he remains in police custody."
Residents say dozens of officers descended on the area last night with a man being led away from the scene.
One witness said that at least a dozen marked and unmarked police vehicles swooped on the house.
Officers with dogs and an ambulance were also present.
One witness said: “I’ve never seen anything like it – it was insane. There were so many police.”